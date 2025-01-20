Thursday, January 23, 2025, Samaritan’s Purse will be holding a cooking put on by Cooks For Christ SC. The cooking will take place at West Florence Fire Station, located at 3379 Pine Needles Road, Florence, SC. If you would like plates delivered to your area, it requires a minimum of Seven Plates. You can email your order to cooksforchristsc@gmail.com. The deadline to place orders for delivery is Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5:00pm. If you have already submitted your order, and need to make changes, please call Bill at (843) 621-1707. If you do not meet the minimum requirements for delivery, you can stop by West Florence Fire Station and purchase a plate. The price per plate is $10.00. Please make checks payable to Samaritan’s Purse.
Samaritan’s Purse Holding Hurricane Helene Chicken Bog Benefit Sponsored by Cooks For Christ
