January 16, 2025
Eleanor Powers, a board member for Latta Schools, has been recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for ten years of school board service. Mrs. Powers is a retired educator who also served students in the Latta School District during her teaching career.
This year, 28 school board members from throughout the state will receive special lapel pins for reaching the 10 or 15-year benchmark. Another 12 will commemorate their 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th, or 40th year of school board service.
Veteran school board members provide vision and valuable leadership for school districts. SCSBA and the local boards are happy to honor these board members for their long-term dedication to improving student achievement in their communities.
As of this year, in South Carolina, about 47 percent of the state’s approximately 622 school district and affiliate board members had served four years or less, and about 28 percent had 10 years or more of board service.
SCSBA is a non-profit organization serving as a source of information and a statewide voice for boards governing the 72 school districts.