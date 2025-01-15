By Vickie Rogers
On Thursday, January 9, 2025, Dillon County commemorated the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War with a special event, A Night with Judge James Lockemy, held at the Lake View Community Center. The evening, which included delicious refreshments catered by Lynn Strickland Page, drew a captivated audience eager to learn more about the area’s rich Revolutionary War history.
Judge Lockemy shared fascinating stories, shedding light on Dillon County’s significant contributions to the Revolutionary War, particularly in the Lake View area. Locals from Dillon, including those from the Lake View region, played a pivotal role in the conflict, notably in the Skirmish at Bear Swamp. This battle, which took place in 1781, saw a courageous stand by militia forces from the area, who fought fiercely against British troops in the region’s swamps and forests. The efforts of these local patriots were crucial in disrupting British operations and bolstering the morale of the Continental Army.
Judge Lockemy’s presentation highlighted how residents from across Dillon County, including those in the Lake View area, contributed to the larger revolutionary struggle, often at great personal sacrifice. Their involvement in smaller skirmishes and covert operations helped shape the broader course of the war, adding an important chapter to South Carolina’s Revolutionary legacy.
This celebration not only honored Dillon County’s role in the Revolution but also helped preserve the local stories of courage and patriotism that continue to resonate today.