Gwen T. Hyatt
Dillon County Clerk of Court
Dear Friends in Dillon County,
As you may know on December 31st, I am retiring after 40 years of service as your Clerk of Court.
As I look back on my 40-year career as your clerk, I am filled with gratitude for the kindness that you have shown me and the confidence you have placed in me as your Clerk of Court. I took the trust you placed in me seriously, and I strived to execute my duties with professionalism, fairness, honesty, and integrity.
As I begin the next step in my journey, I will reflect with great pride that you, the citizens, allowed me to serve all of these years. I am thankful, and I am grateful to have served the people of Dillon County. I wish you all the best.