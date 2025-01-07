On December 30, 2024, a drive by shooting took place on Henry Street in Latta. Three victims were shot at, with one receiving life threatening injuries. Latta Police Department along with Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon Police Department immediately began searching for suspect vehicle. The vehicle was located in the Newtown area of Dillon. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle leading to a brief pursuit and suspects fleeing on foot. One suspect was apprehended immediately. Through extensive investigation between the three departments, 4 additional suspects have been identified and arrest warrants have been signed on the following:
Tyzhe Razier Graves, 23, Dillon – Attempted Murder
Darius Treymahd Boatwright, 24, Dillon – Attempted Murder
Jakim Jaleesa Dials, 23, Dillon, – Attempted Murder
Niheem Omarion Ashaud Johnson, 22, Lumberton, NC – Attempted Murder
These suspects are considered armed & dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects please call E911 non emergency number 843.841.3707 or Latta Police Department at 843.752.4718. You may remain anonymous.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.