By Vickie Rogers
The Oath of Office ceremony for Dillon County Clerk of Court Marquita Britton was held on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse. Britton is the first African-American woman to hold a countywide office and the first African-American female to hold a countywide office in Dillon County.
Judge James E. Lockemy administered the oath as her grandmother, Betty Whittle, held Britton’s grandfather’s Bible.
Following the swearing in, Dr. Rodney McCorkle of Manning Baptist Church, held special prayer and the ordained pastors present laid hands on Britton.
Former Clerk of Court, Gwen Hyatt presented Britton with the keys to the courthouse.
Marquita Britton spoke, giving honor to God and thanking everyone including her family, friends, supporters, voters, and all of those who worked to help her attain the position of clerk.
After the ceremony, a reception was held at Manning Baptist Church.
Marquita Britton’s Biography:
Marquita, the daughter of Dean and Valerie Britton, and the granddaughter of Betty Whittle and the Late Chief Deputy Andrew “Deboy” Graves, was reared in Dillon, South Carolina; where notably, she is a proud 2001 graduate of Dillon High School.
Academically, Marquita matriculated and pursued higher education at both Morris College in Sumter, SC, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and Liberty University, obtaining her Master of Arts Degree in Applied Psychology with a Specialization in Developmental Psychology.
Professionally, Marquita served as a Probation Officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice– a role that began her career in Criminal Justice; thus, highlighting her commitment to Justice and Community well-being. Additionally, with emphasis on Marquita’s career, let’s include her decade of valuable experience as a General Sessions Clerk within the office of Clerk of Court. It was here that she honed her skills in public service and community engagement in her beloved Dillon County.
A woman of deep faith and community spirit, Marquita finds inspiration in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who Strengthens me.”
Marquita can be seen actively contributing to her community through her involvement and affiliation which includes: The Dillon-Marion Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, The Order of Eastern Bright Star of the Valley #217, Daughters #177 and lastly, The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Dillon County.