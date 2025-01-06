In a heartwarming display of community spirit, a local knitting group, known affectionately as the “Latta Senior Empowerment Services,” has come together to knit 350 winter hats for elementary students. Their initiative is aimed at ensuring that every child in the community stays warm during the colder months.
The project began in early fall when the group set a goal of making 100 winter hats which is quite a goal. “We know how tough winters can get here, especially for families who may not have the means to provide warm clothing for their children,” said Janice Lockhart, Director of Latta Senior Empowerment Services. “We set a goal of 100 winter hats, and I was so pleased to share with Superintendent Ard that we more than tripled the goal by knitting 350 hats!”
The ladies spent countless hours knitting colorful, cozy hats in a variety of sizes and styles. The group received donations of yarn from local businesses and individual partners.
By the time the hats were finished, they had been sorted by size and were ready to be handed out at the elementary school. Teachers and staff were excited to see the children’s faces light up when they received their new hats. “It was a joy to watch the kids go ‘shopping’ for their own hats. Watching their faces light up with a smile was the highlight of that school day,” said Deidra Jones, LES Assistant Principal.
The project not only kept students warm but also fostered a sense of unity among the volunteers and the school community. The Latta School District is grateful for the time and energy that these ladies are pouring into our school family and the Latta community. The senior group is already planning their next community project, and they hope to continue spreading warmth, both in the literal and figurative sense, for years to come.