By Vickie Rogers
We remember Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, a brave public servant who tragically lost his life on January 5, 2020, while serving as a Florence Regional Airport Police Officer. Officer Winkeler, only 26 years old, was shot and killed during a traffic stop at approximately 6:00 a.m.
His dedication to his community and his selfless commitment to both law enforcement and firefighting left an indelible mark on those who knew him.
Florence Regional Airport Chief of Public Satety, Robert Norton spoke to The Dillon Herald about Jackson. He said, “On 1/5/2020 the world for some of us changed for an eternity. Jackson Winkeler was taken away from us . He was the ray of sunshine that would brighten up a room . He had a passion for kids, public safety and his family. Jackson will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. He was a friend and mentor to more than he ever knew. Rest easy Airport 6.”
Officer Winkeler’s career was a testament to his unwavering desire to help others. As a firefighter with the Latta Fire Department, he was known for his willingness to serve and his deep love for his job. He was from Latta, where he was cherished by the community, and his loss is felt deeply across Dillon County.
Jackson’s life was tragically cut short, but his legacy endures. His commitment to his profession, his service to others, and his kindness to those around him are qualities that will never be forgotten. His spirit lives on in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and the community he loved and served.
May Jackson’s memory be a blessing, and may he rest in peace.