By Vickie Rogers
On Friday, January 3, 2025, at 12 noon, members of the Dillon County Council for Districts One, Two, Three, and Four took their oaths of office at the Dillon County Council Office.
James “Bobie” Washington, the new councilman for District One, was sworn in by Judge Salley McIntyre.
District Two Councilman Dennis Townsend took his oath, administered by Judge Tony Britt.
District Three Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins was sworn in by Pastor Alexander McRae.
Steven Bradley “Brad” Coward took the oath as the District Four Councilman, administered by Judge Teresa Smith.