By Vickie Rogers
Dillon County Council Elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
The Dillon County Council held a vote on Friday, January 3, 2025, and elected Stevie Grice as Chairman of Dillon County Council, and Dennis Townsend as Vice-Chairman of Dillon County Council. Stevie Grice, who has been serving on the council since 2015. Dennis Townsend, has been serving as a council member since 2022.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email