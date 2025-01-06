The Dillon County Council held a vote on Friday, January 3, 2025, and elected Stevie Grice as Chairman of Dillon County Council, and Dennis Townsend as Vice-Chairman of Dillon County Council. Stevie Grice, who has been serving on the council since 2015. Dennis Townsend, has been serving as a council member since 2022.
Dillon County Council Elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
