By Vickie Rogers
On January 6, 2021, Deputy Jonathan David Price with Marion County Sheriff’s Office, died in the line of duty. At just 29 years old, David’s life was taken in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson and Maidendown Roads. He left behind a loving wife, three young children, dedicated parents, five siblings, and an enduring legacy of service to both God and his community.
Price served with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for three months, and had previously served with the Dillon Police Department for three years, where he built a reputation as a hardworking and dedicated officer who took great pride in his work. His commitment to public service and his love for his family was evident to all who knew him.
Today, we remember Deputy Jonathan David Price. You will never be forgotten, and your legacy of courage, selflessness, and devotion lives on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know you. Rest in peace, Deputy Price.