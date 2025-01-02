By Vickie Rogers
The Dillon Herald had the honor of riding aboard the Candy Cane Express on Saturday, December 14th, for a festive day full of holiday cheer and cherished memories. The adventure began at 10:00 AM with families gathering at the City of Dillon Visitor’s Center in downtown Dillon. The Christmas Marketplace was in full swing, offering unique, handmade gifts perfect for the season. Visitors were treated to free hot chocolate and cookies, courtesy of Tom’s Coffee Truck, before it was time to board the Amtrak train for a special journey to Fayetteville, N.C.
Once aboard, the excitement grew as children wrote letters to Santa, who was eagerly awaiting their wish lists at the Fayetteville train station (their letters will be in the Thursday, December 19 edition of The Dillon Herald). Upon arrival in Fayetteville, the children had the chance to meet Santa in person, take photos, and enjoy delicious refreshments. Afterward, families spent some time shopping and having lunch in the city, making the most of the holiday spirit before returning to the train for the trip back.
Upon returning to Dillon, the City of Dillon had a pizza for everyone. After enjoying their meal and sharing stories of the day’s adventures, everyone headed over to the Dillon Theatre for a free screening of The Polar Express. Inside the theater, snow fell as guests entered, creating a magical atmosphere that delighted the children and added an extra special touch to the occasion.
The Dillon Herald would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the City of Dillon for inviting us to be a part of this magical journey. We’d also like to offer a special thank you to Lisa Moody, City of Dillon Coordinator, whose tireless efforts helped make this day possible. It was inspiring to witness the collaboration between the city employees, Amtrak, and the families, all coming together to make this day unforgettable for everyone involved.
Happy Holidays from all of us at The Dillon Herald! We look forward to more festive moments like these in the future.