CareSouth Carolina is pleased to announce Sherri Sutton, HR Compliance, Compensation & Benefits Manager, as the 2024 Employee of the Year.
Since joining the organization in February 2017, Sherri has become a key part of the Human Resources Department, known for her expertise in benefits, payroll, compliance, and credentialing.
Reflecting on the recognition, Sherri said, “I was excited and surprised when I was named Employee of the Year. It’s an honor.”
February 2025 will mark eight years with the organization, a period in which Sherri has grown into her current role through hard work and dedication.
“I applied for a training position on a whim, and got a call back, and took a chance,” Sherri shared. “I don’t regret it. I’ve had the opportunity to grow professionally and work toward my goals. I enjoy helping our staff members and knowing they feel comfortable coming to me with questions. The work I do, from reports to daily operations, gives me a sense of accomplishment.”
Sherri holds an undergraduate degree in Education and a master’s in Business, bringing a well-rounded perspective to her role.
“Sherri truly deserves the Employee of the Year award,” Denise Ellis, Chief Personnel Officer, said. “Her unwavering dedication to the Human Resources Department and the employees of CareSouth Carolina drives her to deliver exceptional customer service. Her tenacity and integrity ensure that HR operations are executed with precision and excellence. Sherri frequently goes above and beyond to support her colleagues, always doing so with a positive attitude and without complaints. She exemplifies the spirit of teamwork, and I am grateful for her every single day.”
Outside of work, Sherri most enjoys spending time with her daughter.
CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, infectious disease primary care, IV therapy, substance abuse prevention, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, senior support services, family support services, clinical counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, X-Ray, agricultural worker health services, podiatry, and veterans choice provider.