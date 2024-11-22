Molly Andrews Signs with Coker University
Dillon, SC-Wednesday, Dillon Christian celebrated the remarkable achievements of Senior Molly Shay Andrews, as she officially signed with Coker University to continue her academic and athletic journey this fall.
From Head of School Brent Hardy:
Molly’s love for softball began at the young age of five, and over the years, her dedication to the sport has been matched by her commitment to her academics. A well-rounded student, Molly has excelled in her coursework, including completing dual credit classes at Robeson Community College to further challenge herself and prepare for the future.
Her passion, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence both on the field and in the classroom exemplify the values we hold dear at Dillon Christian School. We are incredibly proud to have been a part of Molly’s journey and to witness this exciting milestone in her life.
As she takes the next step to become a student-athlete at Coker University, we know she will continue to shine as a leader and a source of inspiration to those around her.
Congratulations, Molly! Your DCS family is cheering you on every step of the way.