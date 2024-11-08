By Landry Collins

Dillon, SC- It was a special night inside the white walls as the Dillon Wildcats shutout Georgetown by a score of 56-0 on Friday, November 1st. Before the game began, all the Seniors on the football team were honored on the field.

It was not long before the Wildcats found the endzone. Dillon scored on their opening drive when Rahmond Hamilton connected with Ejan Green on a WR screen pass. Green took it in from 36 yards out. Stephen Rojas knocked the PAT through, and Wildcats were up 7-0. On the Wildcats’ next possession, they scored again. Hamilton threw another screen pass for a touchdown. This time it was to Zamaurious Robertson who found a crease down the sideline and took it to the house for 76 yards. Rojas had a successful PAT and Dillon was up 14-0. The Wildcats were still in the first quarter when they picked up their third touchdown of the night. Trayvon Brown ran it in from 1 yard out. Rojas had another successful PAT. They Wildcats now led 21-0. After a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, Hamilton picked up his third touchdown of the night. This time it was his legs that made the play. Rojas was successful on the PAT. It was still the first quarter and Dillon had a commanding 28-0 lead. Dillon was back on defense when Jotavious McAllister picked Georgetown off and gave the ball back to the Wildcat offense. Nigel Gillespie found the endzone on the ground from 28 yards away. The ball was fumbled on the PAT and Robertson scooped it up and ran it in for a 2-point conversion. The Wildcats now led 36-0. In the second quarter, Dillon found paydirt again. This time #31 ran it in for an 81-yard touchdown. Rojas nailed the PAT, and the Wildcats led 43-0. Dillon took this lead into halftime. After the half, the Wildcats throttled the offense down to not run up the score. Nearing the end of the third, Jalen McGill ran in a 1-yard touchdown for the Wildcats. Rojas had another successful PAT. Dillon now led 50-0. In the fourth quarter, #33 took the snap and ran it in for a 55-yard touchdown. The point after was no good. The Wildcats took their 56-0 lead to the final horn.

Offensively for the Wildcats, Rahmond Hamilton had another great night. He completed 83.3% of his passes for 148 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. He also added a rushing Touchdown. Zamaurious Robertson hauled in two passes for 80 Yards and 1 Touchdown. Ejan Green also hauled in two passes for 60 Yards and 1 Touchdown.

Defensively, the secondary won the night for Dillon. Jotavious McAllister had an amazing night as he had 2 Interceptions and 1 Fumble Recovery. Ejan Green had an Interception. Tyler Huggins also had an Interception for the Wildcats.

The Dillon Wildcats finished off their regular season with an 8-2 (4-1) record. This was good enough for a second-place finish in 3A Region 5. The Wildcats will be off this week as the regular season was extended by the SCHSL. This enabled teams that were impacted by Hurricane Helene to make up their missed games. Once this weekend has concluded, I believe we will know more about playoff matchups.

Photos By Nicholas Berry