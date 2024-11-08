By Landry Collins

Dillon, SC- It was the final game of the season for Dillon Christian. They hosted their Rival and Region opponent, Pee Dee Academy on Friday, November 1st. The Warriors fell 54-28.

It was all Pee Dee in the early going of the game. The Golden Eagles were on the board first after a touchdown run. The PAT was good, and Pee Dee led 7-0 with 10:45 remaining in the first quarter. Halfway through the first, Pee Dee found the endzone again on a touchdown run. The point after was good and the score was now 14-0 with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles added to their great first quarter with another touchdown run. This extended their lead to 20-0 with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Warriors finally found the endzone on their next possession. Avery Sherman connected with CJ Bailey for a touchdown pass. The PAT was good from Jackson Outlar and the score was now 20-7 with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter. Pee Dee responded with a touchdown pass of their own on the next drive. The PAT was good, and the Golden Eagles led 27-7 with 1 minute remaining in the first quarter. On the ensuing drive, Sherman connected with Bailey again for another touchdown. The PAT was good from Outlar, and the score was now 27-14 with 11:53 left in the first half. A few drives later, Pee Dee scored again on a touchdown run. The PAT was good, and the score was 34-14 with 7:15 left in the second quarter. In the final minute of the first half, Outlar found the endzone on the ground for the Warriors. He kicked the PAT through, and the score was 34-21 at halftime. During the break, the Senior football players and Cheerleaders were honored on the field. The third quarter was a defensive battle as both teams picked up several stops. Pee Dee was able to break through near the end of the third. They scored on a touchdown run. The PAT was good, and they led 41-21. The Golden Eagles extended their lead in the fourth quarter with another touchdown run. After the PAT they led 47-21 with 8:32 left in the game. On the following drive, the Warriors scored for their fourth time of the night. This time, Sherman connected with Outlar on a long touchdown pass down the sideline. Outlar had a successful PAT, and the score was 47-28 with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Pee Dee capped off their great night on the ground with another touchdown run to go up 54-28 with 1:39 left. The final score was 54-28.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Avery Sherman, Jackson Outlar, and CJ Bailey. Sherman threw for 176 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. Outlar rushed for 116 Yards and 1 Touchdown on 25 Carries. Outlar also hauled in 2 passes for 86 yards and 1 Touchdown. Bailey had 3 Receptions for 85 Yards and 2 Touchdowns.

Defensively, Zachary Ellis, Kaden Locklear, Lincoln Dial, and Wyatt Locklear led the Warriors. Ellis had 10 Solo Tackles. K. Locklear had 5 Solo and 4 Assisted Tackles. Dial had 7 Solo and 3 Assisted Tackles. W. Locklear had 7 Solo and 2 Assisted Tackles.

This Concluded the season for the Warriors. We look forward to what they have in store for us next year.

Photos By Ansley Collins