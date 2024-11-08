By Landry Collins
Latta, SC- It was a good night for the Latta Vikings as they rolled Johnsonville 48-14 in their final game of the regular season. The Vikings hosted Johnsonville on Friday, November 1st.
The Latta Vikings got off to slow start to begin the game but piled it on as the first quarter was coming to a close. Latta ended the first quarter with a 14-0 lead. The Vikings followed that up with another dominant quarter of football ad they took a 28-6 lead into the half. After the break, the Vikings closed out the third quarter with a 34-6 lead. The game ended with the Vikings on top 48-14.
This concludes the regular season for the Vikings who went 5-5 (4-2) on the season and finished 3rd in 1A Region 6. The Vikings will be off this week as the SCHSL has pushed back the regular season to allow for make-up games in the Upstate. The Latta Vikings have made the playoffs and according to MaxPreps they will be hosting Baptist Hill on Friday, November 16th in the first round of the SCHSL 1A State Playoffs.
Photos By Tom Seay