Lady Vikings Dominate In Playoffs
By Landry Collins
Latta, SC- It was another great night for the Lady Vikings as they advanced to the third round of the SCHSL A Volleyball State Playoffs. On Tuesday, November 5th, Latta hosted Hannah-Pamplico. It was a swift victory for the Lady Vikings as they took the first three sets. They won the first set 25-17. The second set was won 25-21. The third and final set was won 25-15.
Madison Berry and Chayse Walters led the team in Aces with 2 apiece. Madison Stevens led the team in Kills with 8. Aubrey Allen and Madison Berry had 7 Kills apiece. Hendley Ann McIntyre led the team in Assists with 23. Madison Stevens, Madison Berry, and Sophie Haselden all had 1 Block. Samantha Townsend led the team in Digs with 18. Madison Stevens had 15 Digs and Chayse Walters had 14 Digs.
The Latta Lady Vikings are advancing to the third round of the playoffs, and they will face-off against Branchville. Branchville defeated Denmark-Olar to advance. According to the SCHSL website, Latta will be traveling to Branchville on Thursday, November 7th for their Third-round matchup. There are four teams left in the Lower State Bracket: Branchville, Latta, Carvers Bay, and Bamberg-Ehrhardt. There are four teams left in the Upper State bracket: Dixie, Governor’s School, Lewisville, and Abbeville.
Photos By Landry Collins