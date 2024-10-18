FLORENCE, SC – Rose Mary Parham of the Parham Law Firm announced today that Shipp Daniel has joined the firm. Daniel, a Dillon County native, has served the last 16 years as an assistant solicitor in the Fourth Judicial Circuit under outgoing Solicitor Will Rogers.
“We are thrilled to have Shipp join our team,” said Parham. “His years of experience in the courtroom will be an asset to our firm.”
“I am excited to be joining such a prestigious law firm,” said Daniel. “I have the utmost respect for Rose Mary and her staff, and while I’ll miss my solicitor’s office family, I am excited about this new challenge. I’m grateful to Rose Mary for her confidence in me.”
Daniel graduated from Dillon High School in 2000 and from Clemson University in 2004. Upon his graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2007, he clerked for the Honorable James E. Lockemy before joining the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in 2008. Throughout his time with the solicitor’s office, Daniel handled thousands of cases of all types with an emphasis on violent and drug crimes.
The Parham Law Firm has offices in Florence and Georgetown and handles criminal defense and personal injury cases throughout all of South Carolina.
