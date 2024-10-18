CareSouth Carolina understands that it can be difficult for some to see a medical provider during the week.
CareSouth Carolina’s Dillon office is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare to the community and offers extended hours for those in need of weekend care. The Dillon office offers Saturday hours, making it easier for individuals to access medical services when weekday visits might not be convenient.
CareSouth Carolina’s Dillon location, at 1016 Old Latta Highway, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made by calling the office at 843-774-4373.
Services offered during these weekend hours include treatment for acute illnesses, physical exams, testing and screenings, health education, and pediatric care. These services are available to both existing and new patients.
In addition to weekend hours, CareSouth Carolina provides a full range of medical services throughout the week. From family practice and internal medicine to pediatrics and women’s services, the Dillon office is dedicated to ensuring that every member of the family receives the care they need.
CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, infectious disease primary care, IV therapy, substance abuse prevention, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, senior support services, family support services, clinical counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, X-Ray, agricultural worker health services, podiatry, and veterans choice provider.
CareSouth Carolina understands that it can be difficult for some to see a medical provider during the week.