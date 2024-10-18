Contributed By Cynthia Pernell Photo By Vickie Rogers/The Dillon Herald
The Business and Professional Women’s Club was founded in 1955 by a group of Black Business and Professional Women in Dillon County. What started out as a Social Club of friends gathering at each others home for a friendly a game of Bridge and socializing, later became something therapeutic for the ladies. These women shared their personal struggles as well as challenges each faced, particularly economic and personal . Together, they found ways to support each while forming a coalition that netted positive outcomes with their families, on their jobs and within their group. The Club has since grown into a group of newly- diverse, Business and Professional Women, with each bringing outstanding accomplishments to the Club and within the community.
Previous Business and Professional Women and who Founded the Club include: Beatrice Bradshaw, Dorethea McRae, Lucille Page, Isabelle Davis, Lou Bell Thomas, Charlene Bethea, Ruth McLean, Rosanna D. King, Doris Covington, Eloise Gore, Leola Bethea Kathleen McBryde, Dorethea Whittington, Souvenir Shipman, Marguerite Porter, Beatrice Cribb, Beatrice Perry, Brenda Campbell, Loretta Rivers, Esther Townsend, Stella Campbell, Maggie Wingate, Bessie Mahoney, Manilla Bethea and Mary Jane McKinley.
Cynthia M. Pernell, President of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, is excited about the club’s future and upcoming plans to support initiatives throughout the community. “We’re so honored to have the support of our City Manager, Mr. Glen Wagner, whose office reached out to me about hanging a flag in the square”, Pernell said. “Of course we didn’t have a flag, so I formed a committee amongst the club members to design us a flag and we now have our very own Business and Professional Women’s Club Flag”, Pernell said with excitement. Mayor Tally McColl was present and assisted Mrs. Pernell in raising the flag. He thanked the Business and Professional Women’s Club for allowing him to share in this special moment and his delight in having the Clubs’ Flag hang in the square.
Mrs. Pernell thanked the club members for coming out and for the excellent work they’re doing to recognize students achievements and the accomplishments of our business women.
