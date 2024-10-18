Alex Hampton
Johnson, Jr.
Early Life and Education
Born: 1952 in Latta, South Carolina
Parents: Buddy and Mickey Johnson
Graduated: Latta High School, 1970
Participated in baseball, basketball, and football
Served as a bus driver
Member of Shall Go and Lattatude staffs
Represented Latta High at Boys State, Furman Scholars, and Outstanding Teenagers organizations
Voted Senior Class “Most Likely to Succeed”
Early Career
Worked on the family farm
Employment at Major Taylor’s gas station
Worked at the cucumber plant for Dan Shine
Higher Education and Career
Graduated: Clemson University, 1974 with a degree in Agronomy
Career: Retired in 2007 from USDA National Resources Conservation Service
Served in Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Williamsburg Counties
Completed two terms in Afghanistan
Return to Latta
Returned to Latta in 2003, moving into the house built by his great-great-grandfather in 1881
Restored and renovated “The Hardy Johnson House”
Community Involvement
Rejoined Latta Baptist Church in 2004
Taught the Baracca Men’s Sunday School Class
Served as a deacon and cook for church events
Participated in various community initiatives:
Methodist Men’s Class Ramp Building group
Latta annual Pig Pickin’
Latta Cemetery Committee
Cut and delivered firewood for the Dillon County Men’s Homeless Shelter
Active in the Pee Dee Chapter of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes)
Family
Married to Susan
Father of two daughters: Heather, residing in Los Angeles
Chrystal, living in Conway
Grandfather to Carson, age 8, who lives in Conway
Personal Journey
Survived a liver transplant in 2019
Johnson believes this second chance at life is a gift from God and aims to serve others in their times of need.
