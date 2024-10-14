By Vickie Rogers
Rev Larry Williams, Pastor at Tabernacle Of God, Robert “Bobby” Porter, CEO of Boys to Men and Girls With Purpose, and Detective Ryan Bethea with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office took an 18 wheeler full of much needed supplies to Asheville today to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene. Bobby Porter said it’s a devastation unlike anything he has seen, and they were just glad to assist in getting supplies to these people. The Dillon Herald thanks these men, and the other organizations for all they are doing to help others in need.
Pastor Larry Williams said, “We are planning on going back in two weeks if anyone wants to donate reach out to the pastor.
