YJGC meeting for October 2024
The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club held its October 1st meeting at the home of President Mary Ricks. She opened the meeting by introducing a new member and visitor to active club members. We opened with the pledge to the Garden Club of South Carolina.
Afterwards, Ms. Cathy McDaniel gave a short devotion and said a blessing for the delicious meal provided by our host.
A program about propagating plants was presented by Jim Hubbard, our guest speaker. Mr. Hubbard suggested that after choosing a healthy parent plant, you need to locate the best stems for cutting (newer growth is easier to root than woody or older stems). Next, with a pair of scissors or a blade sterilized in alcohol, a clean cut is made just below a node and place the stem in water. Mr. Hubbard demonstrated several cuttings that he had placed in water that were forming roots, that included pothos, gardenia, spider plants, and sedum.
A video was also shown explaining vegetative propagation in which cuttings are placed in soil directly after cutting. The only exception to this procedure is that after selecting a healthy plant and cutting, you would apply a rooting hormone (comes in liquid or powder form) and place stem directly in the soil allowing roots to form more quickly. This step isn’t required; however, it helps with a more rapid growth process. The stems, if placed in soil, must be always kept moist, therefore, monitoring soil for moisture is a must!
After a successful presentation, members of the YJGC answered to roll call naming a favorite house plant. Several plants mentioned were the peace lily, snake plant, pothos, and a Norfolk Island pine plant. Ms. Glenda Campbell gave a short informational talk on the camellia, flower of the month. These are flowering plants that bloom in three seasons, especially colder months and are native to Asia. Camellias come in many varieties and beautiful colors such as red, pink, and white. Camellias have several symbolic associations. In the U.S., camellias signify themes of love, admiration, longing, adoration, affection, devotion, desire, and passion.
In conclusion, committee reports were given and the meeting was adjourned with a door prize drawing. Our next meeting will be November 5th.
The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc., The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and Coastal District of the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc.
