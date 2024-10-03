By Vickie Rogers & Jordan Grimsley

Recently, The Dillon Herald sat down with Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Sheriff Candidate Garrett Byrd to ask each of them the same questions we feel the public would like answered by each candidate. The Dillon Herald would like to thank Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Candidate Garrett Byrd for their time and both their desires to move Dillon County forward to protect and serve our citizens.

Garrett Byrd’s Interview

In your opinion, what are the most important functions of a Sheriff? How does this role shape a community? Garrett Byrd’s reply: The most important function is ensuring the safety of the community. The sheriff is employed by the citizens and has two key roles: Garrett Byrd’s reply:

Enforce the law.

Be the bridge between law enforcement and the community, serving as a mediator between good and evil.

Often in strategic planning, organizations go through an exercise called a SWOT analysis, reviewing their strengths, weaknesses, best opportunities, and biggest threats facing them. I’d like to hear your take on each of these for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Garrett Byrd’s reply:

Strengths: The Sheriff’s Office is a small department where everyone knows each other. Most employees are part of the community and have families here.

Weaknesses: Leadership and structure need improvement. Deputies should have basic detective training to handle cases more effectively.

Opportunities: Strengthening the office and providing career growth for deputies. The implementation of programs such as a cyber crime task force is also a key opportunity.

Threats: Financial limitations are a major concern. There are budget challenges in a rural county, which can impact the ability to retain deputies and provide sufficient pay. There are also concerns about people leaving the county due to crime rates and school performance.

If elected, what actionable campaign promises can we, the public, hold you accountable for in your first 90 days? In your first year? Garrett Byrd’s reply:

In the first 90 days, I would hold town hall meetings focused on accountability, transparency, and integrity. I would also hold weekly press conferences to provide correct and timely information. In the first year, I would work to reduce crime and address drug issues by establishing a dedicated drug task force to proactively target hotspots.

Why do you feel Dillon should trust you as the right person for the job? Garrett Byrd’s reply:

I have 26 years of leadership experience from my time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. My employment record reflects accountability, and I’ve always believed in owning up to mistakes and maintaining integrity.

How is your relationship with surrounding counties and sheriffs from those counties? (Marion, Marlboro, Florence, etc.) Garrett Byrd’s reply:

I have good relationships with sheriffs from surrounding counties, having worked in those areas during my time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. We went through the same training and have an understanding of each other’s expectations.

What are your thoughts on Community-Oriented Policing? Do you feel it can help strengthen the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community? Garrett Byrd’s reply:

The community has to buy into the program, and it’s important to keep the public informed. I also believe in assigning deputies to specific zones so they become familiar with the people and routines in their areas. The “Are You OK” program is great but could be further improved.

What are your thoughts on Problem-Oriented Policing? Garrett Byrd’s reply:

We have to be proactive, not reactive. Problem-Oriented Policing is about addressing issues across the entire county and being ready to handle situations before they escalate.

What are three things you love about Dillon County? Garrett Byrd’s reply:

Dillon has great people who come together in times of need.

The community spirit—people want to be treated fairly, and I’ve seen how much potential Dillon has.

Businesses—Dillon is home to world-renowned businesses like Harbor Freight and Wyman Gordon, showing that the county has significant potential for growth.

What are your thoughts on the September 18, 2024, report from the South Carolina Office of the Solicitor on the Dillon County crime rate? Garrett Byrd’s reply:

While the decrease is a step in the right direction, Dillon still ranks third in violent crime and fifth in property crime. Most of the murders are drug- or domestic-related. We need to return to basic policing and address the underlying issues that contribute to these crimes.

Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s Interview

In your opinion, what are the most important functions of a Sheriff? How does this role shape a community? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

The most important function is serving the community, as sheriffs are public servants. The sheriff also handles civil processes and must ensure that the most capable people are in place to carry out the job every day.

Often in strategic planning, organizations go through an exercise called a SWOT analysis, reviewing their strengths, weaknesses, best opportunities, and biggest threats facing them. I’d like to hear your take on each of these for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

Strengths: The Sheriff’s Office holds regular administrative meetings to address community issues. The office has strength in numbers, with around 80 employees, including resource officers in schools. The biggest strength is that all are dedicated to serving the community.

Weaknesses:Employee retention is a challenge, not just due to money but because of the lack of interest in law enforcement careers, particularly during the first five years.

Opportunities: There’s potential for career advancement and better community engagement.

Threats: The biggest threat would be losing open communication with citizens, which could harm trust and collaboration with law enforcement.

If elected, what actionable campaign promises can we, the public, hold you accountable for in your first 90 days? In your first year? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

In the first 90 days, I would prioritize visibility by being out in the community and promoting transparency. I want to ensure that the public knows that we are here for everyone, both in person and through social media.

Why do you feel Dillon should trust you as the right person for the job? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

I was born and raised in Dillon County, so I’m deeply invested in the community. I have over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, working in areas such as narcotics, investigations, civil processes, and court.

How is your relationship with surrounding counties and sheriffs from those counties? (Marion, Marlboro, Florence, etc.) Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

Networking is essential, and I have great relationships with surrounding agencies and sheriffs, as well as with the Sheriff Association. Leaning on these agencies is important for mutual support.

What are your thoughts on Community-Oriented Policing? Do you feel it can help strengthen the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

Community-Oriented Policing is fantastic because it provides various ways to connect with the community. My deputies and I are available every day, and we’re involved in civic organizations, which helps bridge the gap with community members. Programs like “Are You OK” help us maintain connections with senior citizens.

What are your thoughts on Problem-Oriented Policing? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

If we fail to reach the community, we’ve failed as law enforcement. Transparency and open communication are essential to solving community problems.

What are three things you love about Dillon County? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

It’s home—I was born and raised here, and the community has been good to me.

My church, Dillon Church of God, is a central part of my life.

The people—Dillon has amazing people who are supportive and caring.

What are your thoughts on the September 18, 2024, report from the South Carolina Office of the Solicitor on the Dillon County crime rate? Sheriff Jamie Hamilton’s reply:

The drop in the violent crime rate is a testament to the hard work of law enforcement and the community. These numbers, provided by the FBI and SLED, are valid and reflect the positive changes happening in Dillon County. However, there is still work to be done.