By Vickie Rogers
On Tuesday afternoon, Man 2 Man celebrated the grand opening of its Dillon County office, marking an important milestone for the community. Councilman Jamal Campbell welcomed attendees, expressing excitement about the organization’s presence in the county. The invocation was delivered by Pastor Gregory Woods from the Bennettsville office.
Sterling Lee, an intervention specialist and mayor of Lake View, highlighted the preparations leading up to the opening, emphasizing the importance of building relationships and partnerships. He recognized several key figures in attendance, including Mayor Tally McColl, Andrew Jordan from Tim Scott’s office, Dr. Tamara Nance, Sheriff Jamie Hamilton, Lake View Police Department, Rodney Berry, Joe Chapman, and Monty Bell.
Pastor Roanell Hough shared the organization’s history, noting that Man 2 Man was founded in 1999 and opened its doors in 2000. He detailed the program’s mission to help men, mothers, and children strengthen family bonds across Dillon, Marion, Florence, Chesterfield, and Marlboro Counties. He stressed the importance of setting a positive example to foster productive members of society.
Carlos Braswell, a program participant, offered a heartfelt testimonial about the transformative impact Man 2 Man has had on his life, expressing gratitude for the hope and support he found there.
Derrick Dease, the program’s executive director, shared his pride in establishing a physical presence in Dillon, hoping the program will significantly benefit the community. Mayor McColl echoed this sentiment, calling it a valuable addition to the city that strengthens the community as a whole.
Representative Jackie Hayes praised the program’s effectiveness, referencing the governor’s endorsement of Man 2 Man as a valuable use of taxpayer funds. He encouraged anyone in need to reach out for help, confident in the program’s leadership.
Jamal Campbell presented awards to Rep. Hayes and Director Dease, acknowledging their contributions. Richard Barr spoke about Dease’s personal journey, highlighting his achievements after coming out of Evans Correctional and his role as a professor.
After the speeches, attendees gathered for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting and enjoyed refreshments while exploring the new center. The event underscored the community’s commitment to supporting families and fostering positive development.