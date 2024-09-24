In a remarkable demonstration of perseverance and the power of education, 16 inmates from Evans Correctional Institute proudly graduated from Northeastern Technical College (NETC) on September 5 with honors. Among these graduates, nine achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. Together, the class was awarded a total of 42 credentials, including six associate degrees, with one standout student earning two associate degrees.
This graduation marks a significant step forward in their personal journeys, with credentials earned in fields vital to modern industries, such as general technology, business, welding, machine tool, and workforce science. These graduates are equipped with the skills needed to build a brighter future and reenter the workforce as highly qualified individuals.
The program at Evans has been made possible by the Department of Education’s Second Chance Pell Experiment, which allows incarcerated individuals to receive federal financial aid for higher education, increasing access to college.
Studies show that education helps to reduce recidivism, lower incarceration rates, and can improve the economy by returning employable citizens back into the community. Statistically, prisoners who participate in education programs are 48 times less likely to return to prison than those who didn’t.
“Education is something that can never be taken away from you,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “Our department couldn’t have the lowest recidivism rate in the country without education and job skills programs like this one. I want to thank our colleagues at Northeastern Tech and the staff at Evans for making this program so successful.”
During the commencement ceremony, one of the graduates addressed his fellow graduates and the crowd.
“We graduates have risen above the odds and succeeded because of the incredible group of educators at NETC along with other supporters. The knowledge obtained from NETC has not only been an adventure, but a transformation for success,” he said. “We must remember that success is not just a piece of paper with our name
on it – that’s just part of the process. True success will be measured by what we will do with our college degree or certificate following release, and how we make a meaningful impact in our communities and families.”
At the end of the ceremony, NETC recognized SC Department of Corrections Program Reentry Specialist, Natasha Sprattling for her dedication and generous contributions, supporting the program, and the students themselves.
“To the best of her ability, Natasha makes sure that the students have what they need in order to be successful, she is their biggest cheerleader, and does not take ‘no’ as an answer from them,” said NETC Dean of Students Danielle Pace. “This program would never have been as successful as it is today without her hard work, leadership, and guidance.”
In 2016, NETC was selected as one of 67 colleges in the United States to participate in a pilot program, which allowed incarcerated individuals to tap into their potential and gain the education and training while in prison so they can find employment following release. Due to the success of the experiment, funding eligibility expanded in 2023 to include incarcerated individuals in correctional facilities throughout South Carolina.
For more information on Second Chance Pell or other programs at NETC, call 800-921-7399.