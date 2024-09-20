By Vickie Rogers
The Dillon Herald is saddened to announce the passing of Ronald Graham. A dedicated Sergeant with the Dillon Police Department where he was employed from 2007 until his medical retirement in December 2023, Graham also served at the Dillon County Detention Center and Lake View Police Department prior to going to the Dillon Police Department. He was a true friend to the community, always eager to assist and serve those around him. His commitment and kindness will be deeply missed.
Please keep his family, friends, and the Dillon Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
