ntributed Story Photos By Vickie Rogers/The Dillon Herald
Lauren Ray, English Language Arts teacher at Lake View High School, was named the 2024-2025 District Teacher of the Year at the district recognition ceremony that was held on Monday, September 16, 2024. Mrs. Ray and six colleagues were recognized for their dedication at the annual event. School representatives included: Paige Coward, East Elementary; Amy Sherman, Stewart Heights Elementary; Chelsey Gaddy, Lake View Elementary; Shamada Davis; Gordon Elementary; Jenise Bracey, Dillon Middle School; Adrian Wright, Dillon High School; and Lauren Ray, Lake View High School.
Teachers, administrators, and guests gathered in the foyer of the auditorium located at 1738 Highway 301 North at 6:00 P.M. A social time was enjoyed, prior to attendees joining board members in the district training room. D. Ray Rogers, school superintendent, opened the recognition ceremony by welcoming all in attendance. Mr. Earl Gleason, board chairman, presided over the ceremony. Principals introduced individual school representatives and shared professional accomplishments that made them deserving of this recognition. Each of the 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year school representatives received handmade glass keepsakes and gift certificates to The Peddler Steakhouse, both compliments of the Board of Trustees.
After each principal recognized his/her candidate, Mr. Earl Gleason, board chairman, announced the recipient of the 2024-2025 District Teacher of the Year award. Mrs. Ray received a monetary gift and an engraved watch denoting this special award. After the presentation, she shared sentimental words about her love of teaching and her heartfelt appreciation of receiving this special honor. Lauren Ray, English Language Arts teacher at Lake During Mrs. Ray’s introduction, Chris Ray, principal at Lake View High School during the 2023-2024 school year, shared accolades related to her dedication to her students and her chosen profession. In Mrs. Ray’s application packet, she expanded on her beliefs. When completing information related to her Professional Biography, she stated, “The greatest contributions and accomplishments come from students. After all, they are the reason I teach.” When expounding on her Philosophy of Teaching, Mrs. Ray stated, “Teaching is special! Teaching is touch! But teaching is ever so rewarding! Building relationships with students and having them remember me fondly years down the road is very special. I aim to leave a lasting legacy with my students, and I hope when they think of me, it is always be with a smile.” In closing, she summed up her teaching style by saying, “I say what I mean and mean what I say. I do not backtrack. As a teacher, I must be consistent with my students in all facets of their education.”
As the district’s Teacher of the Year representative, Mrs. Ray will be invited to attend professional development opportunities designed for district honorees and she will have the opportunity to participate in the 2026 State Teacher of the Year competition. During the 2024-2025 school year, Mrs. Ray will be invited to attend the State Teacher Forum Conference, November 6-8, 2024, two professional development days, February 27, 2025, and June 12, 2025, and the SC Teacher of the Year banquet and legislative day scheduled for late April or early May. During this culminating event, the 2026 State Teacher of the Year announcement will be made.
Ray Rogers, district superintendent, closed the ceremony by thanking the teachers for their dedication to the students in Dillon School District Four. He acknowledged that the work they do on a daily basis, is what makes the difference in the lives of the children. In addition to the gifts received at the ceremony, Horace Mann representatives, will visit each school and present Teacher of the Year recipients with a monetary award in recognition of their hard work. Teachers also received ginger ales, compliments of Schafer Distributing, Blenheim Bottling Company.
