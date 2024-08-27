By Landry Collins
Dillon Memorial Field—Friday, August 22, 2024
The Dillon Wildcats picked up an impressive win on Friday. They defeated the long time North Carolina powerhouse Scotland County 37-21.
It was a defensive battle for most of the first half between these two teams. Neither one giving an inch until Dillon broke through right before halftime. With 2:30 left before the half, Rahmond Hamilton delivered a strike to Zamarious Robertson for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good. The Wildcats got the ball back right before halftime and Jamarion Fling ran it in from a few yards out to give Dillon a 14-0 after the PAT. Near the beginning of the third quarter, Scotland County fought back and got a touchdown of their own through the air. This made it a 14-7 ballgame. Nearing the end of the third quarter the Wildcats went up two scores again. This time Hamilton connected with Ejan Green for a touchdown. The PAT was good from Stephen Rojas. Dillon was now up 21-7. The Scots were able to pull within a touchdown with 3:21 left to go in the third quarter. The score was 21-14. Fling was able to get his second touchdown of the game with 2:14 left in the third. He took the direct snap from 5 yards out and punched it in. The Wildcats were now up 28-14. With a little under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Dillon defense forced a safety to go up 30-14. Fling had an amazing night on the ground and found the endzone for a third time to put the Wildcats up 37-14. With 6 minutes left in the game, Scotland County scored another touchdown, but they wouldn’t be able to find the endzone again. The Dillon Wildcats won 37-21.
Quarterback Rahmond Hamilton looked good in his starting debut as I knew he would. He went 15/23 for 166 yards 2 touchdowns. He also had 14 carries and 56 yards.
Zay Robertson had 12 receptions and a touchdown.
Stephen Rojas was perfect on extra points, going 7-for-7 on the night.
The Dillon Wildcats are on the road this week. They will be traveling to Socastee on Friday to take on the Braves at 7:30 PM
