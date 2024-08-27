By Landry Collins
Jewell McLaurin Field—Thursday, August 22, 2024
It was a great night for Lake View football in the swamp. They dominated the game from start to finish and won 42-0 over Marion.
The Wild Gators were on the board early when Kason Herlong connected with Ashton Locklear for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good. Midway through the first quarter, Tyrell Foxworth found the end zone for the first time on a 2-yard touchdown run and it certainly would not be his last of the night. PAT was good. With a minute remaining in the first quarter, Foxworth found the endzone again, this time on a 15-yard touchdown run. After the PAT, it was a 21-0 game. The Wild Gators continued their scoring into the second quarter when Lance Jackson ran it in from 6 yards out with 5 minutes remaining. With the second quarter winding down, Foxworth once again found the endzone from 24 yards out. Lake View took a 35-0 lead into the half. When we started the third quarter there was a running clock, but that didn’t stop Foxworth from getting his fourth touchdown of the night from 4 yards out. The PAT was good. For the rest of the game the Wild Gators played conservatively to run out the clock, but that Lake View defense didn’t give an inch and pitched a shutout. The Wild Gators won 42-0.
It was a great night on the ground for running back Tyrell Foxworth. He finished the night with an impressive 22 carries for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Lance Jackson also had a good night for the amount of carries he had. He had 5 carries for 35 yards and 1 touchdown.
Quarterback Kason Herlong didn’t have to do much with his arm, but when he did, he was efficient. He went 4/5 completions for 55 yards and 1 touchdown. He also ran for 47 yards on 3 carries.
Defensively it was a standout performance from the entire unit. They held the Swamp Foxes to -19 yards and no first downs. It was one of the most impressive defensive games I have ever seen. Landon King had 4 tackles and 1 Sack on the night. Zy’Drrious Roberts-Inman had 3 sacks for the Wild Gators. Ashton Locklear had 3 tackles and 2 sacks. Jaden Bethea had 4 tackles.
Lake View is on the road this week and looking to keep this thing rolling. They will be traveling to Mullins to take on the Auctioneers this Friday at7:30 PM.