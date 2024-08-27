By Landry Collins
Florence Christian School—Friday, August 23, 2024
The Warriors suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Friday night. The Florence Christian Eagles nailed a last second field goal to secure a 30-27 win over Dillon Christian.
Dillon Christian started out in control of the game. Avery Sherman completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Outlar to get the Warriors on the board in the first quarter. The point after was no good. In the second quarter, Sherman threw another touchdown pass to Outlar, this time it was for 41 yards. The Warriors went for two, but it was unsuccessful. Florence Christian responded with a touchdown of their own and made it a 12-7 game after an extra point. The Warriors extended their lead when Sherman ran in for a touchdown from 9 yards out. The extra point was good and that made it 19-7. The Eagles lulled Dillon Christian to sleep with their running game and struck for a 63-yard TD pass before the end of the second quarter. The extra point was no good and now it was a 19-13 game. The Warriors were able to get down the field and setup for a field goal, but it was no good and they went into halftime with on a 6-point lead. Florence Christian took their first lead of the night in the third quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run. After the extra point it was a 20-19 score. Dillon Christian responded with a 5-yard touchdown run from Outlar to give them a 27-20 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Eagles tied the game up at 27 a piece after a 28-yard touchdown pass. With 6 seconds remaining in the game, Florence Christian knocked home a 15-yard field goal to win the game 30-27.
Quarterback Avery Sherman had a pretty good night for the Warriors, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for one. Sherman went 8-10 passing for 185 yards, 3 TDs (1 Rushing), and 1 int.
Running back/Wide Receiver Jackson Outlar had another stellar performance for Dillon Christian. He had 19 carries for 101 yards and 1 TD (One 2 pt. Conversion). He had three receptions for 90 yards and 2 Touchdowns. He also made a few PAT’s.
The Warriors will look to bounce back this Friday against Lee Academy. The game will be at Dillon Christian with a scheduled 7:30 PM kickoff.
Final Score: Florence Christian 30, Dillon Christian 27
