By Landry Collins
Lake Waccamaw, NC—Friday, August 22, 2024
The Latta Vikings traveled across the border to pick up a win in week zero. They went on the road and defeated East Columbus 49-6 on Friday night.
It was the ground attack that got it done for the Vikings. They went for 238 yards and 5 touchdowns on 29 carries. That’s an average of 8.2 yards per carry.
Jayden Alford led the rushing attack for the Vikings with 128 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries.
Fischer Richardson also hit the 100-yard milestone with 110 yard and 1 touchdown on 10 carries.
Adrian McDonald led the receiving core with 3 catches for 55 yards.
Defensively, the Vikings forced 2 key turnovers. A 97-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception.
Xy’Mari Bethea was the catalyst for the Latta defense. He finished with 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and a 97-yard touchdown.
Gavin Aubin had 7 tackles on the night. Amir Roger tallied 7 tackles and 1 sack for the Vikings.
The Latta Vikings are once again on the road. They will be traveling to Marion to take on the Swamp Foxes on Friday at 7:30 PM.
