By Vickie Rogers
The Dillon County Public/Private Partnership meeting was held Wednesday, August 21st, at the Dillon Inland Port Boardroom. The meeting commenced with a heartfelt prayer led by Brent Hardy, Headmaster of Dillon Christian School, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Rodney Berry, Executive Director of the Dillon County Public/Private Partnership, then presented the financial report. He noted that expenditures had been minimal, and the account remained solid. Following his review, a motion was made and passed to approve the financial report.
In his address, Berry also highlighted several upcoming events and community initiatives. He emphasized the importance of supporting local efforts, including the sponsorship of a Habitat for Humanity dinner, a chamber event, and the “Taste of Dillon” event. Berry encouraged board members to actively participate in these activities to strengthen community ties.
Mayor Tally McColl of Dillon provided a comprehensive update on various city projects and the response to recent storms. He commended the effective coordination among state and local emergency management agencies and detailed several ongoing city projects. These included the renovation of the police department, the construction of a market pavilion, and efforts to address water mitigation. Mayor McColl also discussed the challenges associated with funding and negotiations for a new wastewater treatment facility.
The guest speaker segment of the meeting featured Brent Hardy, along with Marty McIntyre, Dean of Students, and Dr. Mandy Mussman, Professional Development Curriculum Director from Dillon Christian School (DCS). Hardy spoke about the school’s mission to provide not only academic excellence but also Biblical training. Founded in 1991 with just 22 students, DCS currently has 431 students across grades K4-12. There are two classes for each grade level, so they average 15 students per class. Located on a 35-acre campus in Dillon, SC, DCS is a ministry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dillon and holds accreditations from COGNIA and SCISA.
The meeting concluded with a brief report from a member on the ambassador program and ongoing projects. The report highlighted the involvement of an Indian company in the local economy, and the member expressed gratitude for the support received. The importance of continued community engagement and economic development was underscored as key to future success.
