By Vickie Rogers
The Dillon Rotary Club monthly meeting was held Wednesday, August 21 at B&C Steakhouse on Radford Blvd.
Chase Howard, representing Chase Oil Company, was the guest speaker at the meeting. Howard took the floor to provide an update on their latest ventures. Howard, who along with his brother Charles, now leads the family business, shared their journey from modest beginnings to their current standing. The company, originally founded by Maitland Chase in 1946, initially focused on home heating and air conditioning before diversifying.
Howard reminisced about their early days in the business, revealing that despite their initial lack of resources, they were driven by a desire to succeed. His father, a figure of tough love, encouraged them to gain experience elsewhere before joining the family business. Charles pursued banking, while Charles worked in construction and environmental sectors related to gas stations.
The brothers eventually rejoined Chase Oil Company, overcoming financial hurdles and gaining valuable experience. They expanded their business, including the introduction of a car wash division. Initially slow, their car wash operations took off after adopting new technology, dramatically increasing their customer base.
Howard detailed how their car wash operations evolved from using outdated equipment to integrating advanced conveyor systems that handle high volumes of traffic efficiently. Their innovative approach has led to a significant increase in monthly car washes and expanded their presence in various locations.
Chase Oil Company has focused on offering a membership-based “wash club,” providing unlimited access to their facilities at a competitive rate. This model has been effective in building a loyal customer base and ensuring high traffic during peak times.
The company’s commitment to local communities was a key highlight of Howard’s presentation. They have invested heavily in Dillon and surrounding areas, believing in the value of maintaining strong community ties. Their car wash locations are designed to offer not just convenience but also enhanced customer experiences with features like automated carpet cleaning machines.
Chase Howard concluded by emphasizing the company’s dedication to local engagement and community support. They frequently contribute to fundraising efforts by donating car wash passes to local organizations, creating a win-win situation for both the company and the community.
Through their innovative approaches and community involvement, Chase Oil Company continues to set itself apart as a local business that values both technological advancement and deep-rooted community connections.
