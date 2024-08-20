B
y Landry Collins
The Dillon Wildcats once again hosted their Jamboree of Champions at Dillon Memorial Stadium. This jamboree features five games and all three of our county public high schools compete in it.
The first game of the night was at 5:30 PM between West Florence and Richmond County. Richmond was able to come away with a win by a score of 14-7.
The second game of the night included Chesterfield and Lake View at 6:30 PM. Tyrell Foxworth got the Gators on the board first with a touchdown run. The PAT was good. Chesterfield was able to tie the game up at 7-7 with a nice touchdown pass and PAT. In a later drive, Kason Herlong sprinted out to his right and delivered a great pass to Ashton Locklear in the endzone. The PAT was successful, and this gave the Wild Gators the win.
The third game of the night was Darlington and Latta at 7:30 PM. The Vikings weren’t able to get on the scoreboard, but they played a hard-fought half of football. The final score was 14-0 in favor of Darlington.
The fourth game of the night was Hartsville vs Scotland County at 8:30 PM. The game ended in a tie with a final score of 14-14.
The final game of the night was Cheraw vs Dillon at 9:30 PM. Jamarion Fling got the Wildcats on the board first with a pitch to the left side. The second touchdown was scored when Rahmond Hamilton threw a pass to Zamarious Robertson, and he got it in from 10 yards out. The Wildcats were able to put another touchdown on the board to give them 21 points. Cheraw kicked a field goal and that made it a 21-3 final.
Dillon County was excited to see all their teams back in action on a Friday night! We looked forward to a great season from each team this year!
The Dillon Christian School Warriors competed in a Jamboree on Friday, August 16th. Calhoun Academy (St. Matthews) hosted the jamboree and the teams included were Dillon Christian, Thomas Sumter Academy, Patrick Henry Academy, Dorchester Academy, and Calhoun Academy. The Warriors faced off against Clarendon Hall in the first game at 6 PM.
The Warriors got off to a good start, when they scored a touchdown on the eighth play of their opening drive. Avery Sherman delivered a perfect 30-yard pass to Hayden Moody running up the hashes. Jackson Outlar came on for the extra point and sent it through the uprights. The Warriors defense forced Clarendon Hall to punt and started their second drive on their own 32-yard line. The drive started off well with Tye Carroll having two big runs back-to-back and that set up the Warriors inside the Saints 30-yard line. A few plays later, Amir Boston ran it in from 10 yards out. Outlar had another successful PAT. This made it 14-0 with a good amount of time left in the first quarter. The DCS defense once again held strong and forced a punt. On the first play of the drive, Jackson Outlar took it to the house from 32 yards out and put the Warriors up by three scores. He got the PAT as well. The defense once again forced a punt. The first quarter ended, and the Warriors began to substitute in the second-string players and some JV guys to get reps. Clarendon Hall was able to score a touchdown before time ended. The final score was 21-7.
The Warriors will start their regular season on Friday, August 23rd at Florence Christian. This will be the Warriors first season in the 2A class.