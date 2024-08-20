Contributed
On August 15th a group of pastors and first responders met in the Sheriff’s Office squad room with Lee Hopkins of the LowCountry (sic) Firefighters Support Group. Lee is a retired Hartsville firefighter and mental health advocate. Attendees received training on forming peer contacts to assist in mental health for first responders. The chaplains are going though formal training to assist Dillon and surrounding counties in both prevention and active situations to strengthen the first responder community and to provide spiritual and mental aid to those involved in crisis situations. This effort is being supported by the Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance. If you would like to donate funds for future training or are interested in more information contact Pastor James Orr 843-992-7754
The next training meet will be September 27 at Great Expectations Church in Dillon. Call the above number for more information.