First Bank has awarded a $1,000 Power of Good grant to Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group in Dillon, SC. Girls With Knowledge empowers young individuals through a transformative program that helps shape their values and become strong, confident leaders of tomorrow. This Grant will help provide a space for girls to access this program, receive mentorship and connect with their community through various volunteer efforts. Amber Suggs, Branch Manager of the First Bank in Dillon said of the Grant, “Being able to help organizations like Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group warms my heart and really speaks to what First Bank stands for, helping not only our customers but also our community.”
First Bank has given over $235,000 in Grant funds to various organizations and educators within the Carolinas in the last year through its Power of Good Grant program. There have been 2 rounds of Grants awarded to 42 organizations. Applications for Grants will open again in late August 2024 for another round of Grant awards. For more information you can visit localfirstbank.com/power-of-good-grants/.
Additionally, First Bank is taking nominations for its Out of this World Educator Awards through August 18th. These awards honor 10 extraordinary educators in the Carolinas, giving $5000 to each and celebrating them at an awards ceremony in October. Enter a nomination at localfirstbank.com/out-of-this-world-educators-awards/
