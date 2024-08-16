A break in occurred on Sunday Night according to City of Dillon Police Chief, David Lane. The incident took place at McKellar Pawn & Loan. The location is on S. MacArthur Avenue. The City of Dillon Police Department is requesting any assistance from the Public in this matter. Please contact the City of Dillon Police Department at (843) 774-0051 or the Non Emergency Number (843) 841-3707 with any information.
City Of Dillon Police Investigating Break-In At McKellar Pawn & Loan
