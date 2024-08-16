By Vickie Rogers
At the Dillon City Council meeting on Monday, August 12th, the primary topic of discussion was Tropical Storm Debby and its impact on the community. Mayor Tally McColl addressed the council and residents, highlighting the storm’s effects and the city’s response during his Mayor’s Report.
Mayor McColl began his report by acknowledging the serious nature of Tropical Storm Debby and its impact on Dillon. “Anytime we have a weather event like that, it really impacts our community and the City of Dillon, and it’s taken really seriously,” McColl stated. He emphasized the city’s vulnerability due to its low-lying geography, which inevitably leads to flooding during heavy rainfall.
Despite the preparedness, McColl acknowledged that some homes experienced water intrusion and localized flooding. He emphasized the city’s commitment to addressing these issues promptly, stating, “Any time that a single citizen has to move out of their home, then that’s one home too many.”
McColl noted that while the city’s infrastructure—both old and new—could only handle a limited amount of water at a time, the damage from the storm was less severe than anticipated. He credited the relatively mild impact to a combination of factors: the storm was less intense than expected, and the city was well-prepared.
McColl detailed the extensive efforts made by the city in response to the storm. He praised City Manager Glen Wagner and departments for their exceptional work in preparing for and managing the situation. The city mobilized quickly, coordinating with county and state emergency management officials. Regular meetings were held to discuss the evolving situation and plan for various scenarios.
The city also hosted two swift water rescue teams at the City Fire Department to assist with emergencies. Crews worked diligently to clean and re-clean storm drains, ensuring that water could flow as intended and reducing the potential for flooding.
McColl expressed gratitude to the community for their patience and support during the crisis. He highlighted the hard work of city employees and encouraged residents to thank them if they encountered them. He also praised the collective efforts of the community, noting, “By the grace of God, we were spared what could have been a very devastating event if we had more rain.”
City Manager Glen Wagner provided insights into ongoing and future efforts to improve the city’s resilience against flooding. Wagner reported that the Office of Resilience had awarded Dillon $4 million a year and a half ago, which recently increased to $8 million. Despite these funds, the projected costs for necessary improvements are estimated at around $14 million. The project is nearing the bidding stage, with a meeting scheduled to review details on Thursday.
Wagner and his team conducted a thorough inspection of the city following the storm. They observed that some areas, such as Lucius Road and South Fourth Avenue, drained effectively, while others, like the area around 11th and Calhoun behind City Hall, faced significant challenges. Crews spent extensive hours pumping water from these problematic areas using a three-inch pump.
Wagner proposed exploring the use of dewatering bypass pumps, which can significantly accelerate water removal. These pumps, capable of handling up to 1,000 gallons per minute, could be rented or purchased to address particularly stubborn flooding issues. The estimated cost for a four-inch pump is $100,000, and a 14-inch pump is $200,000. Wagner suggested that acquiring two of these pumps could enhance the city’s ability to manage floodwaters more effectively.
The storm delivered approximately eight and a half inches of rain from Tuesday to Thursday, with five inches falling in just six hours. This intense rainfall contributed to the flooding challenges faced by the city.
The Dillon City Council meeting highlighted the city’s proactive and comprehensive approach to managing the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. While the storm presented significant challenges, the city’s preparation, quick response, and ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and flood management demonstrate a commitment to safeguarding residents and minimizing future risks.
As Dillon continues to recover and plan for future storms, the focus remains on leveraging available resources, exploring new technologies, and enhancing resilience to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
By Vickie Rogers