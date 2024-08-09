I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Representative Jackie Hayes and Superintendent Ray Rogers for their unwavering dedication and perseverance in bringing the new elementary school to fruition. This school stands as a testament to our community’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Dillon County residents by investing in our children’s education.
There is nothing more important than providing our children with the opportunity for a quality education. We are truly fortunate to have a new facility like the Dillon Elementary School. The students, teachers, support staff, and administrators all deserve such a remarkable environment. As the students and teachers embark on their first week of school, we in Dillon County should take immense pride in what has been achieved.
As Superintendent Rogers aptly stated, this new school is indeed “a dream come true.” We are incredibly fortunate to have leaders like Representative Hayes, whose vision and expertise made this project a reality. The impact of this new school will extend beyond improving educational outcomes; it will also attract new residents and industries to our vibrant community. Projects like this are crucial for our economic and social prosperity.
As our community continues to grow, facilities like this will be essential to our success. It is truly remarkable what has been accomplished through collaboration and determination. We are all grateful for the time and resources invested in making this project a reality. This school is a shining example of our community’s growth and prosperity.
I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Representative Jackie Hayes and Superintendent Ray Rogers for their unwavering dedication and perseverance in bringing the new elementary school to fruition. This school stands as a testament to our community’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Dillon County residents by investing in our children’s education.