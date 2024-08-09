Dillon, SC – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office hosted its “Back to School Bash” on Saturday, August 4, 2024, where three deputies were honored for their lifesaving actions. Deputy Sheriffs Ajani Thompson, Keith Stapleton, and Detective Robert “Bobby” Porter Jr. received plaques from Sheriff Jamie Hamilton recognizing their quick response to a choking incident involving a minor on June 21, 2024.
The incident occurred during the 1st Annual Boys to Men and Girls with Purpose Awards Gala at Brandi’s Banquet Hall. During the meal, a mentee of the organization began to choke. Thompson, Stapleton, and Porter immediately sprang into action, calming the crowd, calling 911, and performing CPR. Their swift response dislodged the object, and the minor was taken to the hospital and released the same evening.
Shandra James, the mother of the youth involved, expressed her gratitude for the deputies’ heroic actions. James emphasized her confidence in the safety provided by Detective Bobby Porter. Porter along with his wife Kimberly Evans Porter founded the Boys to Men and Girls with Purpose Nonprofit Organization to provide mentorship to the youth of Dillon County, SC after conceptualizing the idea with the late but beloved Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell.
The incident itself and later the presentation of these awards highlighted the dedication and bravery of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office ensuring the community’s trust and safety.
