By Vickie Rogers
On Friday, August 2nd, the South Plaza in Downtown Dillon came alive with excitement and community spirit as Anderson Brothers Bank and the City of Dillon hosted the First Friday at the Fountain event. Running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this vibrant gathering featured an array of entertainment, food, and activities, creating a memorable evening for all who attended.
DJ Dan E. Lockemy set the mood with his energetic tunes, keeping the crowd moving and engaged throughout the event. At 7 p.m., the popular Jebb Mac took the stage, delivering a performance that had attendees dancing and singing along to their favorite hits. The lively atmosphere was a testament to the band’s ability to captivate and entertain a diverse audience.
Food lovers were in for a treat with a variety of food trucks offering delicious options. Additionally, Scrubby’s provided free car wash give-a-ways and other fun surprises, adding to the festive ambiance.
Families with children had plenty of activities to enjoy. Todd’s Twisted Balloons created intricate balloon art, while the Hartsville Bubble Guy entertained with his mesmerizing bubble displays. Amazing Faces offered face painting, ensuring that the youngest guests had a memorable time.
The First Friday at the Fountain event is more than just an evening of fun; it’s an important community-building initiative. By offering free and accessible entertainment and activities, the event fosters a sense of unity and pride among Dillon residents. The series is scheduled to continue in September, bringing new opportunities for neighbors to come together and celebrate their community.
As a highlight of Dillon’s summer, First Friday at the Fountain exemplifies the city’s commitment to creating vibrant and inclusive spaces for all residents. The event not only offers enjoyment but also strengthens the bonds within the community, making it a cherished monthly tradition.
