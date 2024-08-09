By Vickie Rogers
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 marks the one year anniversary of the passing of Sheriff Douglas Pernell. The Dillon Herald would like to pay tribute to the anniversary of his passing by highlighting just a few of his accomplishments
Douglas Pernell’s passing marked the end of a remarkable era for Dillon County. His journey from a young boy emulating local law enforcement heroes to becoming the county’s first African-American Sheriff is a testament to his dedication and perseverance. His career, spanning over four decades, was marked by tireless service and innovative leadership.
Pernell’s commitment to his role was evident from the start. His work in breaking up a Jamaican Drug Ring earned him recognition as South Carolina Deputy of the Year and highlighted his exceptional skills in law enforcement. His ability to conduct complex undercover operations and garner praise from various agencies underscored his expertise and dedication.
After serving in multiple roles, including Lieutenant, Captain, and Chief Deputy, Pernell’s determination led him to his goal of becoming Sheriff. Despite facing setbacks, he remained resolute and eventually succeeded in 2020, with a historic win that was celebrated by many. His tenure as Sheriff was marked by significant achievements: improving officer pay, increasing department manpower, enhancing training facilities, and strengthening community relations.
Pernell’s efforts to implement programs like “Are You Okay?” for seniors and a system to identify autistic drivers, as well as his work on establishing youth programs and improving facilities, reflect his holistic approach to community safety and well-being. His legacy is not only in the reforms and improvements he brought to the Sheriff’s Office but also in the hearts of those he served and inspired.
His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the advancements he championed in law enforcement.
