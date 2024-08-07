By Vickie Rogers

The Dillon Herald recently had the opportunity to sit down with Stephanie Ard, who has recently taken on the role of Superintendent of Dillon County District 3 (Latta) schools. Mrs. Ard, a 2003 graduate of Latta High School, assumed her position on July 1, 2024, succeeding Mr. George Liebenrood, who retired after a distinguished career.

Mrs. Ard’s educational journey is both impressive and inspiring. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Clemson University in 2007, she began her teaching career at Latta Elementary School. There, she taught 5th grade Math and Science, as well as Science labs for 4th and 5th grade students. Her dedication to education led her to pursue further qualifications, including a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Francis Marion University in 2009 and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University. In May 2024, she completed her Education Specialist Degree in Superintendency from Furman University.

Her leadership path began in 2013 when she was named Assistant Principal at Latta Elementary School. The following year, as the administration moved to Latta Middle School, she continued in this role until her appointment as Principal of Latta Middle School in 2020. Under her guidance, the school saw significant advancements in both student performance and school culture.

In addition to her administrative roles, Mrs. Ard also made her mark as the Varsity Softball Coach for the Lady Vikings from 2014 to 2019. During her tenure, the team won two state championships, a testament to her leadership both on and off the field.

Mrs. Ard, who resides in the Latta School District with her husband Brooks and their two children, Hunter and Sarah Lauren, expressed her enthusiasm for her new role. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Latta community in this capacity,” Mrs. Ard said. “This community and school district have given me so much, and I am proud to give back. I love this community and have received so much encouragement from the community.”

One of Mrs. Ard’s primary goals as Superintendent is to connect with every member of the school community. “I plan to meet with everyone—from teachers and teacher assistants to administrative staff, cafeteria workers, and custodians—to identify areas where we can improve our schools,” she explained. This hands-on approach reflects her commitment to understanding the needs of each facet of the school environment.

Additionally, Mrs. Ard aims to increase parent involvement. She believes that a structured schedule at home, including dedicated study and homework times, as well as consistent bedtime routines, plays a critical role in student success. “Encouraging more parent involvement is crucial. We need to ensure that students have the support they need both at school and at home,” she said.

Mrs. Ard is also focused on promoting respect and understanding among the diverse populations within the district. “It’s important that we respect each other’s beliefs and model behavior that supports everyone’s needs,” she noted. Her commitment to inclusivity is part of a broader effort to create an environment where all students feel valued and understood.

Technology integration in the classroom remains a priority for Mrs. Ard. “I’m pleased that our schools maintain a good balance between technology and traditional teaching methods. However, we must always remember that our teachers are the most important tools in the classroom,” she emphasized.

To address students’ mental health needs, the district has partnered with Tri County Mental Health and Trinity Behavioral to provide in-school counseling services. “We recognize the importance of mental health and have made it a priority to provide students with the support they need,” Mrs. Ard explained.

Extracurricular activities also play a vital role in Mrs. Ard’s vision for a well-rounded education. The Athletic Department is hosting a Back to School Bash on August 17th, where students can learn about and sign up for various extracurricular activities, including sports, band, and performing arts. “Extracurriculars are essential for developing well-rounded students,” she said. “This event will help students get involved and explore their interests.”

Furthermore, Mrs. Ard highlighted recent developments at Latta Elementary School, including the addition of 5th grade back to the elementary school, a new Assistant Principal, and significant infrastructure improvements such as a new gym and ten new classrooms. “These enhancements are part of our commitment to providing students with a modern and effective learning environment,” she noted.

As the new school year begins, Mrs. Ard is optimistic about the future. “I am looking forward to a productive school year and am ready to tackle any challenges that come our way,” she said. “I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, our staff, and the community.”

With her extensive background in education, commitment to community involvement, and focus on inclusivity and mental health, Superintendent Stephanie Ard is poised to lead Dillon County District 3 schools into a new era of excellence. Her proactive approach and dedication reflect a deep understanding of what it takes to foster a positive and effective educational environment.