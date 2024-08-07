By Vickie Rogers
New Memorial Scholarship Honors the Legacy of Professor Kelly Berry, A Native Of Latta
In a heartfelt tribute to a beloved figure in the arts community, the Averitt Center for the Arts announced the establishment of the Professor Kelly Berry Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund, created by a local philanthropist, aims to honor the memory of Kelly Berry, a cherished member of the community and a dedicated advocate for the arts.
Kelly Berry, a native of Latta and the son of Jimmy and the late Barbara Berry, was deeply connected to the Averitt Center for the Arts. He served in various capacities, including as President of the Center’s Board of Directors in the two years leading up to his passing in June 2023. His contributions to the arts were numerous and impactful, leaving a lasting legacy that the new scholarship fund seeks to continue.
The Professor Kelly Berry Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide financial assistance to children from low-income families, enabling them to attend art camps at the Averitt Center during the Summer of 2024. This initiative reflects Berry’s lifelong commitment to making the arts accessible to all, regardless of economic background.
Kelly Berry’s career was marked by significant achievements and contributions to the field of theater. After studying at Clemson University and working at various theaters, including the Gatlin Brothers Theatre and the All American Music Theatre, Berry earned his Master’s degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis on Japanese Theatre from the University of Hawaii Manoa in 2003. His professional journey included roles as a scene and lighting designer, technical director, and professor, with notable positions at Georgia Southern University and Brigham Young University in Hawaii.
During his tenure at Georgia Southern University, Berry became a full professor and later served as Director of Theatre. His work extended beyond academia; he actively collaborated with the Averitt Center for the Arts as a designer, advisor, and director, and was instrumental in advancing the Center’s mission. His influence extended throughout the southeastern United States and Hawaii, where he also directed and designed for Brigham Young University in Hawaii.
Berry’s students and colleagues have expressed profound respect for his work and character. Many have announced plans to perform On Dragonfly Wings, a musical that Berry brought from Hawaii to the East Coast, as a tribute to his legacy. His enduring impact on his students and the broader arts community is a testament to his dedication and passion.
The establishment of the Professor Kelly Berry Memorial Scholarship Fund not only honors Berry’s contributions but also ensures that his passion for the arts continues to benefit future generations. By supporting children from low-income families, the fund will provide them with the opportunity to explore and engage in the arts, just as Berry envisioned.
By Vickie Rogers