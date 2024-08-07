By Vickie Rogers
Dillon County Emergency Services Director Daniel Moody has advised that the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) held a meeting on Monday, August 5, to prepare for Tropical Storm Debby. Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning to make further decisions regarding the storm. At this time, no decisions have been made about shelters, and all County offices are operating on their regular schedule, though this may change.
Moody emphasized the importance of being prepared. He recommends ensuring you have essentials such as water, non-perishable food, important documents, vehicle fuel, flashlight batteries, prescription medications, and first aid kits. It’s also a good idea to check your generator if you have one. For updates as they become available, visit the Dillon Herald’s Facebook page and website at www.thedillonherald.com.
