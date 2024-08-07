Trending News: Dillon Sheriff’s Office Holds Back-To-School BashNew Memorial Scholarship Honors the Legacy of Professor Kelly Berry, A Native Of LattaCaptain Josh Jackson Receives “Life Saving Award”Emergency Service Director Gives Update As Preparations Are Made For Severe WeatherBack-To-School Prayer Rally HeldNew Superintendent Stephanie Johnson Ard Discusses Vision For Dillon County District 3 SchoolsThe Dillon Herald would like to thank Dillon Elementary SchoolCar Show Held At Dillon Church Of GodMcLeod Health Hosts Sex Trafficking SeminarRodney Berry, Dillon Economic Development Director, Gives Update To Council On Public Private Economic Development PartnershipDillon Ministers Alliance Back-To-School Bash A Tremendous SuccessMembers From Latta Methodist Church Attend Mission TripPut A Ring On IT!Dillon Football PreviewTom Scott Spoke At Dillon Rotary Club Meeting On Wednesday, July 17thEverybody Complains About the Weather, But Nobody Does Anything About ItCoffee & Talk Held At The Dillon Visitor CenterGracen Grainger Will Compete For Miss USA Title On August 4thMayor McColl Congratulates “Youth Of The Year” Jerrion RossScrubby’s Car Wash OpensCongratulations And Appreciation From The Herald GroupA Dream Realized: Dillon County’s New State-Of-The-Art Elementary SchoolMayor Tally McColl Is Grateful For Success Of Litter Clean-Up In The City Of DillonAnother Successful Chit, Chat & Chew Held“Dorm Ready” Initiative Held At City Of Dillon Wellness CenterVeterans Luncheon To Be HeldReflections Of A Rotary Ambassador: 52 Years Later4-H Teen Civic Engagement Summer Camp Held In DillonSouth Carolina Competes At Transplant GamesDillon High Football Team Hosted Youth Football CampThe SC Sheriff’s Association Summer Conference Was Recently HeldJan Lynn Wallace RichardsonThe Band Of Oz Performs At First Friday At The FountainScrubby’s Car Wash Opening SoonPedestrian Hit, Killed By VehicleEats On The Street Held In Downtown DillonAmerican Red Cross Assisting Family in Dillon County After House FireLumber River United Way Offers Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library In Partnership With Dillon County LibraryLake View AAA All-Stars Compete In State TournamentUniversity Of SC And University of VA Enrolling Rural Residents For Online Weight Management StudyDetective Bethea Receives Best of the Best PlaqueConstruction Begins On Three Parks In DillonWarriors Travel For Passing League Match-UpDillon Football Host 7 On 7Latta Sandlapper Team In ActionArrest Made In ShootingThe City Of Dillon Host The Steering Committe Meeting For Market AnalysisThe Sacrifice Remembered: Dillon County Firefighters Killed In The Line Of DutyTrailblazer Campers In Dillon Undergo Medical Assistance ClassesCity of Dillon Host Coffee And TalkRespresentatives With Cass Elias McCarter Guardian Ad Litem Program Speak at Dillon Rotary Club MeetingGracen Grainger Crowned Miss South Carolina USADillon County Public-Private Partnership Holds Dillon County Industry Appreciation LuncheonExciting and Educational Events at the Dillon County Library this SummerSeveral Firefighters From Dillon County Attend SC Fire Rescue ConferenceDillon County Sheriff’s Office Holds “Are You Okay” LuncheonLatta Recreation 8U Boys Participate In All-StarsWild Gators Reach JUCO World SeriesBuilding Flood Resilience In DillonFirst Friday At The Fountain HeldThe Dillon Herald Speaks To The Dillon RotaryAlden Okoh-Aduako Awared National Merit ScholarshipVFW National Day Of ServiceLatta Community Gets New U-Haul Dealer at J&H Truck ServiceThe Cass Elias McCarter Guardian Ad Litem Program OfferedDetective Troy Jones Receives “Top Shot” AwardMayor McColl Signs “Save Our Pets Week” ProclamationFormer City of Dillon Mayor ArrestedMemorial Day Ceremony Held At Veterans Square“Meet The Candidates” Town Hall Held At The Dillon County TheatreDillon County Veterans of the Year Organization tribute to the Distinguished Deceased Veteran of the YearEmergency Medical Services (EMS) WeekDillon Native Vivian Clark Wins Frand Perdue Quality, Service and Reliability AwardCity Of Dillon Council Meeting HeldPal Dudley is the Recepient of the Harnethea B. Manning Scholarship Fund Community TrophyMom & Bru Boutique Holds Grand OpeningCoroner Identifies Three From Multiple IncidentsMiss Latta Viking CrownedThe Julia Pittman Memorial Color Run HeldFrom Dillon To Darlington: Cody McKenzie’s NASCAR Engineering JourneyCity Of Dillon Eats On The StreetNETC Registered Nursing Program Graduates Largest ClassHarnethea B. Manning 12th Annual Scholarship MusicalNational Day of Prayer CeremonyFirst Friday At The Fountain HeldVickie Rogers Named Interim Editor Of The Dillon HeraldFormer Mayor Rodney Berry Announces SC Senate 30 RunGranny’s Recipes Restaurant MX Grand Opening HeldThe Bike & Walk-A-ThonCelebrate Main Street Festival – Great Time For AllThird Annual Paws For The ArtsCity of Dillon Hosts Coffee & TalkDillon County Special Ops Nets 11 ArrestsHometown Judge Makes Momentous ImpactFirst Presbyterian Church of Dillon Celebrates 125th AnniversaryDillon Kiwanis Club Hosts Ray Wilson Memorial Golf TournamentKiwanis Opening DayEast Elementary: Honor Roll 3rd 9 WeeksDillon Christian School- 3rd Quarter Honor Roll