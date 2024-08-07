By Vickie Rogers
Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Back-To-School Event The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office had an outstanding Back-To-School event on Saturday. The kids enjoyed inflatables, snow cones, hot dogs and hamburgers by Strive 2 Thrive. The kids received back-to-school bookbags, filled with essential school supplies. Special presentations were made to Deputy Ajani Thompson by Principal Jan Powers Penuel, Deputy Keith Stapleton by Superintendent Stephanie Ard, and Detective Robert (Bobby) Porter by Cynthia Pernell. Sheriff Jamie Hamilton, Senator Kent Williams, Mayor Tally McColl, Cynthia Pernell, and Angie Thompson made remarks, and Pastor James Orr made remarks and said a prayer. A balloon release was held in honor of the late Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
