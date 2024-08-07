Dillon County EMS responded to a medical call late Sunday evening, July 28th, 2024.
Due to the nature of the call, EMS requested Dillon County Station Two respond for manpower.
DCFD Station Two member Capt. Josh Jackson arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures before EMS arrived. After his quick actions, Dillon County EMS arrived on the scene, and the patient was stabilized better and transported to Florence McLeod.
Emergency Services Director Daniel Moody presented Capt. Josh Jackson with a “Life Saving Award” this afternoon and thanked him for his service to Dillon County.
Dillon County EMS responded to a medical call late Sunday evening, July 28th, 2024.