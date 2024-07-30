By Vickie Rogers
At the Dillon County Council’s monthly meeting on July 24th, Rodney Berry provided an update on the activities and achievements of DCP3. The 22-member board of DCP3, which meets monthly on the 2nd Wednesday at the Dillon Inland Port, is composed of industry and business leaders from the county. The board also benefits from the regular involvement of NESA and local mayors, with both the County Administrator and Chairman serving as voting members.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, DCP3 has made significant progress in its first year:
Attendance: The board has maintained strong engagement, with an average of 16 attendees per meeting.
Fundraising: DCP3 has successfully raised over $25,000.
Event Support: The organization has funded various initiatives, including:
Reception expenses for the DCC Metal Recycling announcement.
Hotel costs for an Economic Developer during the NESA retreat.
Expenses for the Industrial Appreciation Luncheon at the Country Club.
Ambassador Program: This standout initiative has completed three sessions, training over 50 community members. The program featured presentations from a broad spectrum of professionals from across South Carolina, including representatives from Congressman Fry’s office, SC Commerce Department, SC Ports Authority, NESA, Pee Dee COG, PDRTA, SC Works, READY SC, Pee Dee Tourism, Wyman Gordon, and the Dillon County Chamber. The goal of the program was to provide a deeper understanding of the economic development process, with a breakfast planned to award certificates to graduates.
Looking ahead, DCP3 will be hosting a fall oyster roast and a Christmas party, extending invitations to all council members and their families to join in the festivities.
